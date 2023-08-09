LASG announces temporary road closure to CMD Road, Isheri-Olowora

The Lagos State Government has announced the temporary closure of the entrance into CMD Road and the Access Road to Isheri-Olowora on the Shagamu bound carriageway in accordance with the Federal Government’s project to build the Lagos-Ibadan Motorway.

This was made known via their Twitter page on Wednesday, August 9. The CMD entrance will be closed for three days starting on Wednesday, August 9th, 2023 for the laying of the final wearing course, and the Access Road to Isheri-Olowora on the Shagamu bound carriageway, by the pedestrian bridge at Berger bus stop, will be closed for three days starting on Thursday, August 10th, 2023, with preparatory work beginning on Wednesday, August 9th, 2023 to enable the reconstruction of the bridge.

The following traffic control strategy has been designated for use while the construction is being done. All motorway traffic travelling to CMD Road will have the following alternate routes starting on Thursday, August 10, 2023: i. Drivers at Ojota Interchange will link to CMD Road via the access road after the FMW weighbridge to continue their trips.

ii. Bypassing Otedola Estate, drivers on Dr. Nurudeen Olowopopo would connect to CMD road.

Isheri-Olowora-bound drivers will use the next exit at New Garage to connect to Isheri-Olowora. They will exit the motorway by the access before the Pedestrian Bridge at the Berger bus stop.

Drivers were asked to follow the directions of the Traffic Management Personnel assigned to direct them to their destinations.