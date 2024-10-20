Innovation continues to drive economic growth, social development, and technological progress worldwide. The Global Innovation Index (GII) 2024 evaluates 133 economies based on their innovation capabilities and performance.

This year’s report shows emerging economies are challenging traditional leaders, signalling shifts in global innovation leadership.

The GII assesses economies across seven pillars, which include knowledge and tech outputs, human capital and research, business sophistication, market sophistication, creative outputs, infrastructure, and institutions.

These pillars cover indicators like patent applications, research activity, venture capital, and regulatory quality. Together, they offer a comprehensive view of each economy’s ability to innovate.

These countries have created environments where innovation thrives, maintaining their global competitiveness. Innovation is key in tackling many of the world’s major challenges, and these countries continue to lead efforts in driving change.

According to the Global Innovative Index published by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), here are the world’s top 10 innovative countries in 2024

1. Switzerland – 67.5

Switzerland continues to dominate the list, maintaining its position as the world’s most innovative country in 2024. The nation has consistently excelled in areas such as scientific research, technological advancements, and business sophistication. Its ability to turn ideas into successful products and services makes it a global leader in innovation.

2. Sweden – 64.5

Sweden ranks second, with a robust innovation infrastructure that focuses on sustainability and digital transformation. The country’s commitment to research and development, coupled with its high-quality education system, allows it to cultivate a forward-thinking approach, particularly in areas like clean energy and health technology.

3. United States – 62.4

The United States holds the third spot, thanks to its world-class universities, thriving start-up culture, and significant investment in technology. The U.S. continues to be a powerhouse in industries such as artificial intelligence, biotechnology, and advanced manufacturing, where innovation plays a critical role in economic growth.

4. Singapore – 61.2

Singapore ranks fourth, renowned for its efficient regulatory environment and strong emphasis on education and skills development. The country’s ability to attract global talent and foster an ecosystem of innovation has helped it become a hub for cutting-edge technology and start-up incubation in Asia.

5. United Kingdom – 61

The United Kingdom ranks fifth, with its innovation ecosystem benefiting from strong academic institutions, a rich start-up scene, and a history of scientific achievements. The UK’s focus on fostering collaboration between government, academia, and industry has helped it maintain its global standing in areas such as life sciences and digital innovation.

6. South Korea – 60.9

South Korea holds the sixth position, with its economy built on innovation-driven industries such as electronics, telecommunications, and automotive manufacturing. The country’s focus on research and development, particularly in emerging technologies like robotics and artificial intelligence, continues to push its economy forward.

7. Finland – 59.4

Finland ranks seventh, known for its commitment to education and a highly skilled workforce. The country’s innovation strategy focuses on digitalisation, environmental sustainability, and well-being. Finland’s strong public-private partnerships and investment in research have created an environment where innovation can thrive.

8. Netherlands – 58.8

The Netherlands is in eighth place, supported by a dynamic start-up scene and strong international collaboration. The country’s strategic focus on sustainability and digital transformation has allowed it to develop innovative solutions in agriculture, energy, and logistics. The Netherlands’ open economy and robust infrastructure continue to attract innovators from around the world.

9. Germany – 58.1

Germany, ranked ninth, remains a leader in industrial innovation, particularly in sectors such as automotive engineering, renewable energy, and advanced manufacturing. The country’s strong focus on technical education and research ensures that it remains at the forefront of technological progress in Europe.

10. Denmark – 57.1

Denmark rounds out the top ten, with its innovation ecosystem built on collaboration, sustainability, and digitalisation. The country’s emphasis on green technology and digital services has helped it foster a thriving innovation culture. Denmark’s commitment to renewable energy and efficient public services is a model for other nations.

