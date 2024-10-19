Innovation plays a crucial role in driving economic growth, fostering competitiveness, and addressing the unique challenges that regions face. According to the Global Innovative Index a developmental index metric launched in 2007 to identify and determine metrics and methods that could completely capture the level of innovation in regions.

The innovative cycles include science and innovation investment, technological progress, technology adoption, and the socioeconomic impact of innovation.

Read also: Nigeria’s economy riding on three deflated tyres World Bank

Other indices like Institutions, Human Capital and Research, Infrastructure, Market Sophistication, Business Sophistication, Knowledge & Technology Outputs and Creative Outputs were also used to judge each economy to assess the level of innovation in their regions.

Nigeria with a score of 17.1 ranked 113 globally and 12th in Africa. The country’s highest ranking was in Human capital and research (78th), Creative outputs (87th) and Business sophistication (107th) while it ranked lowest in Infrastructure (127th), Institutions (125th) and Market sophistication, Knowledge and technology outputs (121st).

According to the Global Innovative Index published by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) Here are the top 10 most innovative economies in Africa

1. Mauritius — Global rank: 55, innovation score: 30.1

Mauritius stands out as the most innovative country in Africa. With a robust education system, a business-friendly environment, and strategic economic reforms, Mauritius has positioned itself as a hub for technology and financial services. The island nation is known for its ICT sector, growing fintech industry, and progressive policies encouraging entrepreneurship. With its consistent investment in human capital and R&D, Mauritius continues to lead Africa’s innovation space.

Read also:Economy: Nigeria already turning the corner, says Wale Edun

2. South Africa–Global Rank: 6, innovation Score: 28.3

South Africa has long been recognized as a continental leader in innovation, particularly in science, technology, and manufacturing. Home to a well-established network of universities and research institutions, South Africa also has a growing start up culture that has attracted international investors. The country’s innovations span multiple sectors, including healthcare, finance, and green technology. Despite recent economic challenges, South Africa remains a hotbed for creative solutions and technological advancements.

3. Botswana– Global Rank: 87, innovation Score: 23.1

Botswana’s rise in innovation is linked to its government’s focus on economic diversification. While traditionally known for its diamond mining industry, Botswana has invested heavily in education, research, and digital technologies. The government has set up various initiatives to promote entrepreneurship and innovation, particularly in the fintech, agribusiness, and ICT sectors. This investment in new sectors is helping Botswana transition into a knowledge-based economy.

Read also:FG considers $5bn investment in gas to boost the economy

4. Cabo Verde–Global Rank: 90, innovation Score: 22.3

Cabo Verde, a small island nation off the coast of West Africa, has been quietly making strides in innovation, driven by its focus on digital transformation and tourism. The government has prioritized the development of ICT infrastructure, and there is a growing emphasis on renewable energy and sustainable development. Cabo Verde’s innovative spirit can be seen in its efforts to address climate change, improve healthcare services, and boost education.

5. Senegal– Global Rank: 92, innovation Score: 22

Senegal is emerging as a key player in West Africa’s innovation ecosystem. With initiatives like the Digital Senegal Strategy, the government has placed a strong emphasis on ICT development, fostering entrepreneurship, and expanding access to digital tools. Dakar, the capital, has become a regional tech hub, with several startups in fintech and e-commerce gaining traction

6. Kenya–Global Rank: 96, innovation Score: 21

Kenya is often referred to as the “Silicon Savannah” for its booming tech sector. The country is a leader in mobile money solutions, with M-Pesa being one of the most recognized innovations globally. Kenya has also cultivated a strong entrepreneurial ecosystem with support from government initiatives, private sector partnerships, and a vibrant start up culture. Nairobi has emerged as a major hub for innovation in Africa, with advancements in fintech, agriculture, and renewable energy.

7. Ghana–Global Rank: 101, innovation Score: 20

Ghana has been making significant progress in innovation, particularly in sectors like agriculture, healthcare, and education. The government’s focus on digitization, through initiatives like the Digital Ghana Agenda, has helped the country build a foundation for a modern digital economy. The startup ecosystem in Ghana is growing, with support for young entrepreneurs in sectors such as fintech, agritech. Ghana’s focus on youth empowerment and tech-based solutions continues to boost its innovation profile.

8. Namibia–Global Rank: 102, Innovation Score: 20

Namibia is another southern African country that is investing in innovation as part of its broader economic diversification strategy. The country has made significant efforts to build ICT infrastructure, and there is a growing interest in sectors such as renewable energy, tourism, and agriculture. Namibia’s government has implemented policies to support small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and innovation hubs, fostering creativity and entrepreneurial ventures.

9. Rwanda–Global Rank: 104, innovation Score: 19.

Rwanda is one of Africa’s fastest-growing economies and is quickly becoming a hub for innovation, particularly in ICT and digital transformation. The Rwandan government has heavily invested in technology and infrastructure to support its vision of becoming a knowledge-based economy. Kigali, the capital, has become a centre for technological innovation, with a focus on solutions in health, education, and agriculture. Rwanda’s innovative use of drones in healthcare delivery is just one example of its forward-thinking approach.

10. Madagascar–Global Rank: 110, innovation Score: 19

Madagascar, while still a developing country, has shown promise in specific areas of innovation, particularly in environmental conservation and sustainable development. The country has taken steps to protect its rich biodiversity while leveraging natural resources to promote eco-friendly technologies. Madagascar’s innovative efforts in agriculture and renewable energy are crucial for its sustainable development goals.

Share