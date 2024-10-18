Nigeria’s economy riding on three deflated tyres – World Bank

. Says productive jobs key to poverty reduction . FG stabilising economy, naira, says Edun By Cynthia Egboboh & Favour Okpale, Abuja Nigeria is riding solely on its monetary tyre, with the fiscal, social and investment tyres missing and holding back gains of painful reforms, according to the World Bank. President Bola Tinubu instituted reforms including ending a decades-old petrol subsidy and devaluing the currency to try to boost economic output which has been sluggish for about a decade. The global financial institution exp