The Wigwe family reveal 7 days burial rites for Herbert, wife, son

The family of Herbert Wigwe has disclosed a 7-day plan for the funeral ceremonies honouring Herbert, his wife, and their son. The three, including Abimbola Ogunbanjo, the former Chairman of the Nigerian Exchange Group Plc, lost their lives tragically in a recent helicopter accident in the United States.

The mourning period is set to commence with a funeral ceremony at the prestigious Eko Hotel in Victoria Island, Lagos, on Monday, March 4, 2024, starting at 2:00 pm. The family extends an invitation to friends, well-wishers, and colleagues to join in commemorating the professional legacy of Herbert Wigwe.

The family has outlined separate ceremonies dedicated to remembering Chizi and Chizoba Wigwe, both victims of the unfortunate incident:

Celebrating Chizi Wigwe:

– Tuesday, March 5, 2024

– Venue: Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos

– Time: 10:00 am

Celebrating Chizoba Wigwe:

– Tuesday, March 5, 2024

– Venue: Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos

– Time: 5:00 pm

A Night of Tributes is scheduled for Wednesday, March 6, 2024, at Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, starting at 5:00 pm, providing an opportunity for friends and associates to pay their respects.

The family also organised a combined service of songs on Thursday, March 7, 2024, at the RCCG, Resurrection Parish, 1 Resurrection Drive, 1st Gate, Jakande Estate, Km 15 Lekki, starting at 10:00 am.

Further memorial events include a Christian Wake-Keeping on Friday, March 8, 2024, at Wigwe University, Isiokpo, beginning at 6:00 pm.

The grand culmination of the funeral proceedings is set for Saturday, March 9, 2024, with a Combined Funeral Service at the RCCG, Lion of Judah Parish, Isiokpo, starting at 10:00 am. A private interment ceremony will follow later the same day.

An outing service will take place on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at RCCG, Lion of Judah Parish, Isiokpo, starting at 10:00 am, marking the final farewell to the departed souls.

The family expresses gratitude for the support and condolences received during this challenging time, urging everyone to join in honoring the lives and legacies of Herbert Wigwe, his wife, and son.