The people are our priority – Obi-Datti PCO

The Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Organisation on Tuesday, said the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, will continue to place the assignment of revamping Nigeria’s ailing economy as the critical focal point of his agenda.

Ndi Kato, spokesperson for the Obi-Datti presidential campaign organisation, in a response to an article credited to the Anambra state Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, a copy of which was made available to BusinessDay, in Abuja, said the Labour Party flag bearer is more concerned with the drive to turn around the nation’s fortunes for the better, rather than dissipate energy on vain and unprofitable arguments.

Kato, said Peter Obi, who had earlier served as two-time Governor of Anambra state, is primarily “ accelerating his reach-out and influence to all Nigerians, rural and urban, in all areas, regions and states; and firmly engaging them, on his critical and visionary plans to take the country from consumption to production”.

“Obi is firmly placing the Youths, intensive Agricultural revolution, and revamping of critical areas of the economy as part of the focal points in the drive to turn around our fortunes and take back our country,” Kato said.

“We read with amusement and dismay, a very lengthy and belaboured treatise of an article, written by Professor Chukwuma Soludo, Governor of Anambra State, focused on our Presidential Candidate, His Excellency Peter Obi.

“It seems obvious that Professor Soludo is itching for limelight, in this election season, perhaps fired up by possible understanding or alliance with our struggling political opponents.

“While we note the glaring fallacies, misrepresentations, personal insinuations and signs of personal vendetta in that long writeup.”

Kato however, stated that neither Peter Obi, The Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Organisation, nor the Labour Party, for that matter, has any interest in an extended engagement with “Soludo this critical time when there is a bigger fish to fry”. He added that “His Excellency Peter Obi has his work well cut-out for him, this campaign season”.

Kato said: “In doing this, Mr. Peter Obi is firmly placing the Youths, intensive Agricultural revolution, and revamping of critical areas of the economy as part of the focal points in the drive to turn around our fortunes and take back our country.

“We, the Youths, spreading across partisan political lines, have found reason to place the highest level of trust and confidence in HE Peter Obi, and we are committed to continue to partnership with him, transparently, vigorously and creatively, to bring to fruition, the vital changes urgently required in this our country, of so much potential.

“We strongly believe that A New Nigeria is possible… and together with Peter Obi, we are working to make this a reality.

“This is our focus; this is our occupation.. and we shall not be distracted!”