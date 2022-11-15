Constitution review essential to Nigeria’s unity – Atiku

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has said that the review of the constitution is highly essential to the unity of Nigeria, as his administration will pursue it with all seriousness if he wins next year’s presidential election.

He made this disclosure at the 26th LBS Alumni Day 2022 organised by the Alumni of the Lagos Business School at the Harbour Point, Victoria Island, Lagos State.

Atiku spoke during the first session which was moderated by Franklin Ngwu, an associate professor of strategy, corporate governance and risk management at the Lagos Business School, and Muda Yusuf, founder/CEO, Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprises (CPPE).

“The review of the constitution is highly necessary for the continued existence of this country. It is going to be one of the major programmes that I will execute once Nigerians give me the mandate in 2023”, Atiku said.

Atiku was accompanied to the event venue by Godwin Obaseki, governor of Edo State; Udom Emmanuel, governor of Akwa Ibom State; Dele Momodu; Mukhtar Shagari, Dino Melaye, among others.

He also stated that his administration will eliminate multiple exchange rates, ensure the refineries are functioning, reduce the cost of governance, assuring that these will be the fundamental programmes his administration will implement.

The conference chairperson is Adebisi Lamikanran, while Bismarck Rewane is the economic speaker.

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of Labour Party, is expected to speak later in the afternoon.

Details later…