Buhari leads APC campaigns flag off in Jos

President Muhammadu Buhari is today, Tuesday, leading the All Progressives Congress (APC) to flag off its Presidential campaigns in Jos, the Plateau State capital.

Buhari, fresh from his 14 days medical vacation in the United Kingdom, UK, is leading the APC campaign flag off, as the party struggles to retain power at the center after 8 years, by 2023, May.

The APC Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, prior to his nomination was the national leader of the party, which he co- founded in 2013, before they successfully took over power from the then ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), under former President Goodluck Jonathan.

President Buhari will be working to install a successor who will according to him, “continue the good work started by the APC led government, in 2023.”

BusinessDay gathered that the Plateau state capital is agog with most of the over 2000 members APC Presidential campaign Council already on ground in preparations for the flag off.

The Jos rally will be the first major rally of the party and is being hosted by Governor Simon Lalong, who also doubles as the party’s Campaign Council Director General (DG), since 4th August, 2022.

The President while speaking about the chances of his party (APC) in the 2023 general elections, expressed confidence in the return of the party to power in 2023, adding that the party is lucky to have Tinubu as its presidential candidate.

The President expressed the optimism while fielding questions from the crew of the Nigerian Television Authority in London, on the eve of his departure to Nigeria after his medical trip.

“What are the chances of my party not winning the election? We are going to win the election.

“Tinubu, the presidential candidate, a very well-known politician in the country, he was a two-term governor in Lagos State, the most resourceful state and the most visited state. So, I think the party was lucky to get him to be the candidate.”

Tinubu, a two time Governor of Lagos State, had insisted that the 2023 presidency has been his life long ambition, thus he declared in his native Yoruba that “emi lokan” literally transmitted “It is my turn.”