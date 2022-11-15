Sanwo-Olu visits Tek Experts Nigeria to discuss talents’ development

Tek Experts recently played host to Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos State to discuss the role of government in growing local talents in Nigeria.

At the meeting, the Lagos State Governor noted that technology and innovation are critical components of his administration’s T.H.E.M.E.S agenda, the framework for policy and project implementation. “With Tek Experts’ outlook, there may be grounds for solid partnership in the relevant areas of our policy agenda”, said the Governor.

As an enterprise, Tek Experts actively promotes Nigeria as a competitive location for global companies to meet their technical talent needs. The company believes this is crucial to reversing the brain-drain epidemic plaguing Nigeria.

Accordingly, Tek Experts’ Lagos office has sourced over 1,800 technical experts locally to service and support their regional and global clients. This is a major contributory effort in reversing the continuous migration of Nigerian tech talents to other countries for better opportunities, which negatively impacts the local economy.

Describing the company’s role, Olugbolohan Olusanya, Tek Experts Country Manager Nigeria said it is dedicated to redefining the tech industry. The company provides technical expertise to support technology companies by transforming their technical support and services function into a strategic value creation engine for growth.

“Through our partnership with the Nigerian government and some of the world’s largest technology brands we have been able to source, skill, and scale local talent for the ICT industry,” Olusanya said.

Awareness about the negative effects of brain-drain on the local tech industry and the Nigerian economy is the motivation for Tek Experts’ global advocacy and concerted efforts at dispelling misconceptions held about Nigeria’s political stability, infrastructure and talents.

Specifically, the company promotes Nigeria’s tech capabilities in addressing the global talent shortage and the country’s meteoric rise as a dynamic outsourcing and offshoring location