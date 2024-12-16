The 10 most searched questions by Nigerians on Google in 2024

Every year, search trends reveal the interests, concerns, and curiosities of people around the world. In 2024, Nigerians turned to Google for answers on currency rates, global events, personal care tips, and sports updates.

According to data from Google’s Year in Search 2024, here are the ten most googled questions in Nigeria this year, reflecting the topics that captured the nation’s attention.

1. How much is dollar to naira today?

Currency exchange rates remained a pressing issue in 2024 due to the fluctuating value of the naira. Many Nigerians regularly checked the rate of the dollar against the naira to plan financial transactions, monitor the economy, and stay informed about global economic trends.

2. How to get perfectly defined curls for African hair?

Haircare became a widely discussed topic, with many Nigerians searching for ways to achieve defined curls suitable for natural African hair textures. Tutorials and products for curl definition gained popularity as people embraced natural hair styling techniques.

3. Who won the US presidential election?

The United States presidential election drew global attention, including in Nigeria. Nigerians followed the election closely, with many searching for updates on the winner and the potential impact on international relations and policies affecting Nigeria.

4. How to hype up your sports team that you support?

Sports enthusiasts sought ways to express support for their favourite teams. This search reflected the passion Nigerians have for sports, with tips on chants, social media engagement, and creative fan activities becoming popular topics.

5. Why are ice baths good for muscle recovery?

Interest in fitness and wellness continued to grow, with many Nigerians exploring the benefits of recovery methods such as ice baths. Searches focused on understanding how cold therapy helps reduce muscle soreness and improves physical performance.

6. Who won the Ballon d’Or 2024?

The Ballon d’Or remains a highlight in global sports, and Nigerians are passionate football fans. Many searched for the winner of the prestigious award to celebrate their favourite players or engage in football debates.

7. How many seconds are in a day?

This seemingly simple question caught the curiosity of many Nigerians. The answer, 86,400 seconds in a day, was a topic of interest, perhaps driven by trivia, schoolwork, or just a desire to learn something new.

8. Who won the Grammy Award 2024?

Music continues to unite people across cultures, and Nigerians are no exception. Searches for Grammy winners highlighted the country’s interest in both international and African artists recognised on the global stage.

9. What is the meaning of steeze?

Slang and pop culture terms often trend online. In 2024, Nigerians were curious about the meaning of “steeze,” a word used to describe effortless style or coolness. The term gained traction through music, fashion, and social media.

10. How much is iPhone 16?

The release of new iPhones always sparks global interest. Nigerians searched for the price of the iPhone 16 to evaluate its affordability and compare it with previous models. This search reflects the popularity of smartphones and the desire to stay updated with the latest technology.

Chisom Michael Chisom Michael is a data analyst (audience engagement) and writer at BusinessDay, with diverse experience in the media industry. He holds a BSc in Industrial Physics from Imo State University and an MEng in Computer Science and Technology from Liaoning Univerisity of Technology China. He specialises in listicle writing, profiles and leveraging his skills in audience engagement analysis and data-driven insights to create compelling content that resonates with readers.

