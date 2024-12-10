US elections, minimum wage tops Nigerian’s 2024 Google search

Google on Tuesday revealed that Nigerians searched more about the US elections, the new national anthem, and the national grid in 2024.

The search giant disclosed this in its ‘2024 Year in Search for Nigeria’ report. It detailed the most popular searches, notable individuals, actors, musicians, topics, questions, and other subjects that captured Nigerians’ attention in 2024. Google’s Year in Search is an annual analysis that reveals the top trending lists and spotlights what the world searches to see, learn, and do.

According to Google, Nigerians were interested in the political and economic landscape and curious about personalities like Bobrisky, who led this year’s trending people’s list.

Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade, Communications and Public Affairs Manager, Google West Africa, said, “The 2024 Year in Search offers a unique lens into the questions, interests, and conversations that shaped the lives of Nigerians this year. From cultural milestones to pressing concerns, these insights reflect how Search continues to be a valuable tool for users to navigate and better understand their world.”

The search giant highlighted that Nigeria’s music scene was marked by a surge in popularity for artists like Shallipopi and Khaid, who also featured in the overall personalities list. The top trending song was “I Don’t Care” by Boy Spyce, followed by “Ozeba” and “Commas” by Ayra.”

Nigeria’s top trending news searches for 2024 included the US elections, the new national anthem, the national grid, minimum wage, the Ibadan explosion, the Edo state election, protests, labour strike, the heat wave, and student loans.

Top trending personalities (Nigerian) included Bobrisky, Betta Edu, Shallipopi, Khaid, Bukunmi Oluwashina, Sharon Ooja, Adanma Luke, Yahaya Bello, Mike Ejeagha, and Farooq Oreagba.

