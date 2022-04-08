Tewe, Durotoye, Adesanya, others to feature at Next Voice conference

All is in place for the inaugural edition of The Next Voices Conference, a global event aimed at shortening the learning curve for aspiring Nigerian speakers.

The conference, a hybrid event, is set to take place from May 1st to 2nd, 2022, at the Radisson Blu, Victoria Island, Lagos.

“The main goal of ‘The Next Voices Conference’ is to shorten the learning curve of emerging voices while also getting them on the road to financial success faster,” said Olujimi Tewe, convener and transformational coach, in a statement.

Olujimi stated that many emerging speakers struggle to break into the speaking industry due to a variety of obstacles they face.

According to him, the challenges include, among other things, an inability to obtain paying clients, ineffective brand positioning, difficulties with sales and marketing, and ineffective use of technology.

“All participants will have access to top industry leaders in the public speaking, coaching, and training space in the same room,” he said of the conference. They’ll also learn about the business aspect of sharing their unique messages without jeopardizing their integrity.”

“In addition, they’ll have the rare opportunity to get first-hand answers to questions that may be impeding their emergence in their niche, as well as access to four post-conference Online Masterclasses and become members of the Next Voices Global Community,” he added.

Tewe described the calibre of speakers at the event as “the best the speaking industry has ever produced in Nigeria,” with track records to back it up.

Fela Durotoye, executive coach; Niyi Adesanya, business re-engineering consultant; Lanre Olusola, of the Catalyst; Steve Harris, a life & business strategist; and Olakunle Soriyan, a futurist & impact investor are among the speakers, according to him.

Others are Tricia Olufemi-Olumide, sales & marketing expert; Bankole Williams, the mind surgeon and Stephanie Obi, online course business coach.

Interested participants can visit https://jimitewe.groovepages.com/nextvoices to get tickets to register for the conference.