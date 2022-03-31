Nervin, Ojo to speak at BusinessDay property investment conference

Andrew Nervin, Chief Economist at PcW, and Odunayo Ojo, CEO of AUC Property Development Company (UPDC), among other experts in the Nigerian real estate sector, will be speaking at BusinessDay’s forthcoming Property Investment Conference tagged PRINVEST.

Nervin, who is coming as the keynote speaker, will be bringing his deep and perceptive knowledge of both local and global economy to bear on his analysis of the Nigerian real estate market as it relates to the theme of the conference, ‘Dream Residential Communities: Closing the Gap’.

Ojo, who has had over two decades sojourn in both local and foreign real estate markets, is a consummate real estate professional that has been involved in property development, asset management, private equity and advisory services for various asset classes including master-planned communities, mixed-use schemes, shopping centres, commercial buildings and hotels.

He will be sharing experience in city developments, the vision, the opportunities and the gaps, providing insights and pointing the way to closing the gaps which abound in such communities in Nigeria.

PRINVEST, already scheduled for April 21 and 22 at Landmark Events Centre, is a 3-pronged event, including Conference, Exhibition and TV Show. It is expected to bring together developers, investors, contractors, suppliers and buyers to showcase and discuss new developments and opportunities in Nigeria’s housing and real estate space, including single-family, mixed and multi-family developments across major cities in Nigeria.

The conference, which is already generating significant interest from real estate industry players and sundry stakeholders, will also create a collaborative thought-leadership platform that ignites innovative ideas; generate actionable industry leading data and insight; showcase best-in-class residential and commercial real estate solutions for families, investment, and businesses, among other things.

Read also: What you did not know about buying property in Lagos

“We are making a bold statement with this conference that the Nigerian real estate sector is an investment destination, especially at a time like this in Nigeria when other investment instruments have left investors helpless with low yields,” Obiora Onyeaso, General Manager, Conferences at BusinessDay noted.

“At a time when inflation is eroding the value of our local currency almost on daily basis, the only instrument left for Nigerians to hedge inflation is real estate and this is why this conference is a must-attend for all players in this industry for more insights on the right decisions to make,” Onyeaso added.

He noted further that despite macroeconomic headwinds, the Covid-19 pandemic, and other challenges within the real estate space, the sector’s outlook remains bright and positive as operators and stakeholders continue to rethink their approaches and plans.

Onyeaso assured that PRINVEST would take a fresh look at approach to industry’s development, helping to showcase the significant progress being made and broadening engagement on new possibilities opportunities. He disclosed that the conference was designed as a market and a platform that will drive the ‘next big thing’ in the property market.