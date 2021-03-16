TEF urges entrepreneurs to apply for empowerment programme as deadline approaches

The Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), has urged entrepreneurs to apply promptly for its 2021 TEF Entrepreneurship Programme as the call for applications will end on the 31st of March

The call for applications for the seventh edition of the empowerment program commenced on January 1st and will be hosted on the TEFConnect digital platform (www.tefconnect.com)

Somachi Chris-Asoluka, Director of Partnerships & Communications at the Tony Elumelu Foundation said the 2021 edition of the program will prioritize the economic recovery of small and medium scale enterprises (SMEs) following the Covid-19 disruption to economic activities.

She therefore urged entrepreneurs to take advantage of the opportunity and apply before March 31st which is the deadline, adding that their full participation will create a pathway to economic prosperity.

Read Also: Osun Government Partners Bank of Industry to Train 2000+ Youths on Entrepreneurship

“This year, we have the capacity to empower more African entrepreneurs than ever, further ensuring that they have adequate training, funding, and mentorship to boost their performance,

It is time for young African entrepreneurs to embrace this much-needed support system to enable thriving and sustainable economic activity. We believe we will continue to see an exponential change in sectors across the continent.” she said.

She said that the program will empower over 3,500 young African entrepreneurs in collaboration with global partners in order to address the challenges arising from the pandemic. adding that the goal is to lift millions out of poverty and create sustainable employment across the continent.

She also mentioned that successful applicants will receive world-class business training, mentorship, non-refundable seed capital up to $5,000, and global networking opportunities.

The Tony Elumelu Foundation’s $100million Entrepreneurship Programme, launched in 2015 to empower 10,000 entrepreneurs over 10 years, is now entering its 7th year and has empowered over 9,000 entrepreneurs from 54 African countries.

The Programme is open to entrepreneurs across Africa, both new start-ups and existing young businesses, operating in any sector. Prospective applicants are advised to apply on the digital networking hub for African entrepreneurs, www.tefconnect.com.