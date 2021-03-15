Osun Government Partners Bank of Industry to Train 2000+ Youths on Entrepreneurship

In a bid to further cushion the effect of COVID-19 and provide jobs in the country, the Osun State Government and Bank of Industry have trained over 2,000 youths on entrepreneurship. The programme is tagged: the Post COVID-19 Economic Strategy Training.

The Governor of Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola, who presented certificates to the first batch of the participants of the programme at the Multi-purpose Hall, Local Government Service Commission, Abere, Osogbo, acknowledged the support of the Bank of Industry in providing jobs for the youths.

According to the Governor, the Skills Upgrade and Entrepreneurship Training Programme was designed to generate 15,000 direct and indirect sustainable job opportunities annually.

He noted that the programme was designed to provide participants who were adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic with skills upgrade training to make them relevant in the changing economic landscape. The aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Under the Skills Upgrade Training Programme, we were able to re-focus, re-engineer and expand the scope, knowledge and relevance of artisans and people who lost their jobs to make them relevant under the new normal orchestrated by COVID-19.”

The Executive Director, Micro Enterprise, Bank of Industry, Mrs Toyin Adeniji, commended the administration of Governor Oyetola for building a virile and healthy economy for the Osun State.

Mrs Adeniji, while expressing satisfaction with the timely and prompt cooperation and support received from the government, promised BOI’s continued support to the Osun state in its relentless efforts to grow her economy.

She stated that “the economic effects of COVID-19 have been felt around Nigeria and Osun state has not been an exception. The worst-hit are the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), who experienced acute economic losses, due to the lockdown measures implemented to curtail the spread of the virus.”

The Osun State Government, in collaboration with the Bank of Industry (BOI), using the established OSSG-BOI (MSME) Fund, provides loans to operators of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Osun State.

This collaborative effort has resulted in the State Enterprise & Empowerment Programme (SEEP), where Osun State Government funds will be disbursed to qualified beneficiaries of the State using the BOI Micro Loan Technology.

BOI offers a seamless process, technology and field infrastructure for funds delivery to MSMEs. With the power of biometrics, BVN as digital collateral, mobile data capture, mobile wallets, and a 17,000 agent network, BOI is able to properly target, document, profile, and deliver the social intervention to over 2.5 million people across Nigeria.”

Mrs Adeniji remarked that BOI has disbursed over N53 Billion to MSMEs in different sectors, thereby facilitating the creation of an estimated one million direct and indirect jobs.

The Commissioner for Commerce, Industries, Cooperatives and Empowerment, Dr Bode Olaonipekun, said they trained youths in 15 different skills. These skills included dress cutting and precision tailoring, leather works, poultry and snail rearing, catering services etc. The participants commended the administration for the support received, which they described as unprecedented in the history of Osun state.

One of the participants, Rasheed Tunrayo, who is physically challenged was trained in paint production. She was overwhelmed with joy. She applauded the state government and BOI for empowering her.

“With the training, I can earn my income without relying on anybody. I am very happy.” She said.

For Adetoyi Temitope, a trained fashion designer, her joy was almost infectious as she boasted that she can now render effective and excellent tailoring service.