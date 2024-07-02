Nigeria’s interest rate at 30% is a disincentive to investments, growth – Dangote

…calls for incentives to protect local industries

Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote has called for the federal government’s intervention to check the high interest rates, which he put at 30%.

Dangote who delivered the first key note address at the ongoing summit organised by the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), in Abuja, linked the collapse of the manufacturing sector in Nigeria to failures to protect local industries.

He noted that Import dependence is equivalent to importing poverty and exporting jobs.

“No power, no growth, no prosperity. Similarly, no affordable financing, no growth, no prosperity,” he said.

“ There is no industrialization without protection

Ignoring these facts, is what gives rise to insecurity, banditry, kidnapping and abject poverty. Now let me dive into the details of my paper”.

Details shortly…