Technext brings stakeholders for blockchain, cryptocurrency growth in Africa

Tech media organisation, Technext has concluded plans to bring stakeholders in the industry to look at blockchain and cryptocurrency and how these could support economic and organisation’s growth in Africa

The Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Clem Agba will be delivering the keynote address at the maiden Technext Conference billed to hold on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at the Pistis conference centre in Lagos.

The Honourable Minister’s address titled innovation, regulation and aftermaths will focus on the importance of having an enabling regulatory environment for financial innovation and shared prosperity. This will be followed by a panel session by seasoned industry experts on the same topic and a Q&A session.

Panellists on the session include Uzoma Dozie, founder & CEO of Sparkle Bank; Austin Okere, founder of CWG Plc; Dickson Nsofor, CEO of Kora; Buchi Okoro, CEO at Quidax; and Chimezie Chuta, founder of Blockchain Nigeria User Group.

Read Also: Binance Smart Chain Fund partners CV Venture to advance African blockchain ecosystem

Clem Agba is a consummate economist with extensive years of experience in the oil industry- mostly with Chevron Nigeria Limited where he retired in 2019 to join the public service and politics.

He previously served as the commissioner for Environment and Public Utilities in Edo state from January 23, 2009, to July 25, 2010. He was also the Commissioner for Lands, Survey and Housing. Some of his achievements include setting up the Edo State Geographic Information Services (EGIS), within a record time of five months.

The Technext Conference will also provide a visible platform for key players in the blockchain tech ecosystem across Africa to reach an audience of young, enthusiastic and ready Africans all in one place. It will also provide an exciting opportunity for crypto enthusiasts to meet other enthusiasts, develop ideas and positions for future gain.

Similarly, Fejiro Hanu Agbodje, founder/CEO of Patricia Technologies, a fintech solutions provider company will be giving a keynote address on Blockchain for Africa: The endless possibilities. This will be followed by a panel session. Here, innovators will discuss the possibilities of cryptocurrencies in Africa and how the attendees can position for future leverage.

Technext has also unveiled its lineup of sponsors. The event is being sponsored by a number of fintech companies playing key roles in the growth of the Nigerian blockchain space.

These include Africa’s first decentralized marketplace, GIGX as the headline sponsor. Kurobi, a blockchain-powered platform that offers borderless opportunities for experts, coaches, mentors, influencers to monetize their time is the Associate sponsor of the event.

Other sponsors include Conflux Network, a borderless transactional and technological ecosystem for globally-minded crypto projects; Quidax, a digital assets exchange that allows users to seamlessly buy and sell cryptocurrency with their local currency and Bitmama, a secured blockchain infrastructure that allows users across Africa to perform cryptocurrency transactions.