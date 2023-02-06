TDS Hitech Solutions, Oracle host business leaders to exclusive digital transformation event

Last Thursday, February 2 saw a gathering of Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), Chief Information Officers (CIOs), and Senior Business and IT Heads at the Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

It was an exclusive digital transformation event hosted by one of Nigeria’s foremost technology solutions companies – TDS Hitech Solutions Limited, in partnership with Oracle.

The event was an opportunity for businesses to connect and learn how to build and optimize next generation Datacenter with cloud-ready and cost-effective Oracle Hardware and Software Solutions.

Read also: Digital payment turns first option at cinemas

With Oracle Senior Sales Leader – Sam Steins delivering keynote presentations on Digital Transformation and Cost Optimisation using Oracle infrastructure.

With Cloud deployment gaining momentum, Oracle provides a wide range of cloud-ready Hardware Solutions. According to Sam, whether customers decide to run an on premise, hybrid, or cloud solution, Oracle ensures an adaption model that can deliver the best performance, scalability, and cost-effectiveness along with the shortest time to market.

Franklin Ezeji, the CEO of TDS Hitech Solutions Ltd emphasized the company’s strategic partnership with Oracle, adding that TDS has to resell rights for Oracle Hardware, license, and Cloud services. In addition to being an authorized Field Delivery Support partner, He confirms that TDS can carry out onsite support of Oracle hardware and software.

TDS Hitech Solutions Limited is a performance-driven technology company that provides a wide range of Information Technology solutions to clients within the educational, financial, healthcare, oil and gas, and telecommunications sectors. IT Solutions that includes Datacenter Solutions, Network and Security Solutions, Software Solutions, Servers, and Storage Solutions, among others.