Tajiri signs Spangler Market CEO as brand ambassador

Africa’s first global decentralised economic acceleration ecosystem Tajiri, has launched its ambassador program with the onboarding of Spangler Market CEO – Purity Abhulimhen.

In the event that took place on Tuesday 10th August, the marketing and promotion manager Priestly Adaigbe, described Tajiri as a digitally driven project, which is channelled towards empowering African youths and small scale businesses in Africa.

He stated that the project which is driven by the need to help the livelihoods of people especially young Africans, women and SMEs in Africa grow to the capacity in which they can drive the economy.

The crypto based project he said aims at providing strategic solutions to Business and trade in Africa.

“This project is the first of its kind in Africa. It will enable easy business transactions thereby facilitating Business within Africa; it will reduce the cost of doing business and help timely transactions.

Meanwhile the Brand ambassador Purity Abhulimhen speaking with Journalist said the project will help promote entrepreneurship in the continent. she said “this project which is a decentralized system will help entrepreneurs in the future with their buying and selling procedures. it will help facilitate payment.

I did my personal research and I realize the people involved are capable and can be trusted

Spangler Market is an online retail service based in Nigeria owned by Spangler Integrated Service Ltd. It is made up of small businesses in Nigeria and other locations, such as United Kingdom, USA, France, Zambia, Ghana, Cotonou, the Benin Republic that offer products to international online buyers.