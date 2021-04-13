Spangler Market upgrades e-commerce app, website to support MSMEs

Spangler Market, a foremost online retail market service in Nigeria has upgraded its e-commerce website and app to support Nigerian micro, small and medium scale enterprise (MSMEs) sell their products using any of the platforms.

This was made at the unveiling of the e-commerce upgraded website and app recently in Abuja, Nigeria by Purity Abhulimhen, chief executive officer of Spangler Integrated Services Ltd.

While addressing reporters present at the event, Purity stated that the launch the app and website it is a further step closer to making lives convenient for customers who now shop online at their convenience as MSMEs display their products without stress.

She further stated that the website and app are available for businesses to upload their market freely for a year. She also disclosed that the project is a result of a relentless team effort to create a better market for small-scale entrepreneurs to make their services visible for buyers in Nigeria and abroad

“Spangler fuels thousands of small businesses worldwide with products and technology to vitalize their online presence. Every decision we make comes back to finding new ways to give small business owners the tools they need to get online and grow,” she said

“That unwavering focus is what’s helped us grow to over 400,000 sellers & buyers around the world. And we’re just getting started,” she further said.

“Our entrepreneurs are your neighborhood foodstuff sellers, make-up artists, skin therapists, fashion designers, plumbers, graphic artists, food truckers, and all the small business owners that breathe life into our economy and enrich our communities,” she added.

She stated that to make the new development readily available to entrepreneurs, her organization created a market space for businesses on its website and app for free.

The e-commerce website and app, created on June 13, 2019, has been upgraded to adequately meet the rising demands of buyers and sellers across different countries in the world.