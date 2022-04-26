System Specs announces Children’s Day essay contest

Financial Technology company, SystemSpecs has announced the 2022 edition of its National Children’s Day Essay Competition and urged qualified children to send in their entries.

According to the organisation, the initiative is aimed at enhancing capacity development for national prosperity through technology.

The annual competition is divided into two categories which include the junior category for children between ages 9 and 12 and the senior category for children between ages 13 and 16.

Participants are required to submit entries on the topic “Improving the Quality of Education in Nigeria through Technology”, through the competition portal which closes by April 20, 2022.

“Entries into the junior category should not exceed 1,000 words while entries into the senior category should not exceed 1,500 words. Entries must be participants’ original ideas, devoid of plagiarism, written in English and endorsed by an accredited school official, parent or legal guardian”, the organisation stated.

Speaking on the competition, Group Head, Corporate Services at SystemSpecs, Segun Adesanya explained the initiative was launched in 2020, adding that this year’s edition was a special one to commemorate the organization’s 30th anniversary.

He added that one of the motives of the competition was to gather new ideas from the young chaps which would be harnessed for the country’s growth.

On the reward, Adesanya explained, “The first-place winner of the competition in each category will receive a high-capacity laptop, a topnotch headphone, free uLesson certificate courses, monthly 10 gigabyte Internet data for one-year, branded travel suitcase, a keepsake hoodie, a thermal flask and school bag.

“Second-place winner in each category would also receive a high-capacity laptop, a topnotch headphone, free uLesson certificate courses, monthly 5 gigabyte Internet data for one year, a trendy hoodie, a thermal flask and school bag which third-place winner in each category would receive a high-performance tablet, a headphone, free uLesson certificate courses, a branded hoodie, a thermal flask and school bag.”

He added that the top three winners in each category will gain automatic admission to SystemSpecs National Summer Coding Camp while top 30 Honour Roll winners in both categories, with 15 in each category will be handsomely rewarded.

In addition, Adesanya said schools which produce top winning participants in the junior and senior categories would be rewarded with 10 and 20 high-capacity personal computers and a setup of their school for end-to-end electronic funds collection and payment, amongst others.