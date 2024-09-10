Syn Nigeria launches STEL Retail, targets $4.9bn mobile accessories market

In a bold move that signals the continued growth of Nigeria’s tech retail sector, Syn Nigeria has launched STEL Retail Limited, a new subsidiary aimed at revolutionising the mobile accessories and consumer electronics landscape.

This strategic expansion adds to Syn Nigeria’s diverse portfolio, which already includes ventures in server provisioning, electronics consumables, agriculture, entertainment, and media.

The mobile accessories market in Nigeria, valued at $2.9 billion in 2020, is projected to reach $4.9 billion by 2025, according to recent market research, positioning STEL’s entry into the high-growth market to capitalise on this trend.

Akinola Akintilebo, founder of the company, said: “We’re not just entering the market; we’re redefining it. Our goal is to keep Nigerians connected, powered, and stylish with cutting-edge mobile technology. By providing premium products and an unparalleled shopping experience, we’re making the latest mobile innovations accessible to everyone.”

According to the founder, STEL Retail Limited, the brainchild of Syn Nigeria, is positioned to capitalise on the burgeoning demand for authentic, high-quality mobile accessories in Africa’s largest economy.

STEL’s product portfolio spans Eight categories: Audio, Power, Home Appliances, Car Kits, Self Care, Internet, Vlog Kits, and Energy.

According to the company, a key differentiator in STEL’s business model is its emphasis on product authenticity, encapsulated in the company’s motto: “Buy from STEL, Buy Original.”

“To uphold this promise, STEL has established strategic partnerships with leading mobile accessories brands, ensuring all products meet rigorous quality standards.”

Akintilebo emphasised the company’s broader vision: “We’re building a community of tech-savvy Nigerians who value quality and authenticity. Our goal is for STEL Retail Limited to become Nigeria’s premier destination for mobile accessories and consumer electronics.”

This launch marks another milestone in Syn Nigeria’s journey of innovation and diversification. As STEL Retail Limited begins operations, it has the potential to reshape the retail landscape in one of Africa’s most dynamic economies.