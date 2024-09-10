Anambra farmer wins N.5m for harvesting heaviest yam

Kenneth Ifeakandu from Okofia village, Obeledu Community in Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State has won N500,000 for harvesting the biggest yam in the Community, weighing 95kg.

BusinessDay reports that the competition was part of the new yam festival for the 2024 edition of Obeledu’s new yam festival.

Ifeakandu said that the prize he won for producing the heaviest yam would be invested in his farm for greater yields next year.

“The prize money is a morale booster to invest more into agriculture, I will expand my scope and return here next year by the grace of God with super huge harvests to show my gratitude to God,” he said.

Earlier, Ken Echendu, President General of the Obeledu Progress Union, said that agricultural show was deliberately built into the new yam festival to encourage people to go into farming.

“People have this impression that Anaocha has white land which is not fertile enough to support agriculture but we are changing that erroneous narrative.

“We are doing this to key into the administration of Governor Charles Soludo which has been encouraging people to go into farming. In Obeledu, we are encouraging our youths to go into agriculture,” he said.

He appreciated all the members of the Executive Council for their sacrifices towards making the community’s new yam festival a huge success.

Echendu also appealed to the entire Obeledu people to continue to support his administration, even as he promised them that there would be better days ahead.

Performing the traditional yam cutting to flag off the occasion, the Traditional Ruler of Obeledu, Igwe AC Oragwam (Ezeoranyelu III) thanked God for granting his Community a bountiful harvest.

But, the State Government through Tonycollins Nwabuwanne, the Commissioner for Local Government Affairs and Chieftaincy Matters, who graced the occasion congratulated the entire people of the community for a successful outing.

He said that he had continued to attend new yam festivals across the State to see how the communities are keying into the agricultural revolution of the administration of Governor Soludo.