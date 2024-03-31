Suspects accuse two NGOs of constant arson in Borno IDP camps

A viral video circulating online shows a young man confessing to arson — deliberately causing fire outbreaks — in IDP camps and other areas in Borno State.

The unidentified suspect, apprehended by a vigilante group, alleged that he was sponsored on the burning mission by two non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

One of the suspected arsonists said he and his accomplices were paid N10,000 per fire, targeting Monguno, Gubio, and Maiduguri.

The suspect added that the alleged scheme began over a year ago.

This confession comes amidst a series of unexplained fires outbreaks reported in the recent months.

Borno State Fire Service continues to struggle to determine the cause of these outbreaks, including a recent incident at the Water Board Camp in Monguno that claimed one life and affected 232 IDPs.

Another fire ravaged two IDP camps and a market, resulting in two deaths and N50 million in property damage.

Usman Tar, the state commissioner of information and internal security, said the government is aware of the development.

He said investigations are ongoing, as the suspects have been arrested and currently in the police custody.

Tar also added that the two NGOs have been invited for their involvement in the issues.