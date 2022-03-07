Sunday Igboho released by Benin republic

Yoruba Nation Activist, Sunday Adeyemo, fondly called Sunday Ighoho, has been released by the Government of Republic of Benin.

The Activist was released on Monday to a Yoruba leader who is also the leader of the Umbrella body of Yoruba Self-determination Groups, Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, Professor Banji Akintoye and a French Language Expert/ Deputy Alana of Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, Professor Wale Adeniran.

In a statement by the Communications Secretary to Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, Maxwell Adeleye, Akintoye described the release of Ighoho as a Triumph of Truth over Darkness in Yoruba Land.

Igboho, who escaped from a deadly raid on his Ibadan residence by the operatives of the Department of State Service on July 1, 2021, was arrested in the Benin Republic on his way to Germany on July 19 together with his wife, Ropo.