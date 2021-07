By now, the Nigerian government may be asking itself the possible wise decision to take on the trilemma it is facing on the issue of extradition request it made on Sunday Adeyemo, popularly called Sunday Igboho. Unlike the easy catch that was the recent re-arrest of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of IPOB in Kenya, the desire…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login