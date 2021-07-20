Sunday Igboho reportedly arrested in Benin Republic

Popular Yoruba Nation activist Sunday Adeyemo who is also known as Sunday Igboho has been arrested in Cotonou, Benin Republic.

Reports indicate that Igboho was arrested at the Cotonou Cadjehoun Airport on Monday night by security forces in Benin.

This came a few days after the Federal Government placed him on a “stop list “ after it was gathered that he was trying to acquire a new passport to flee the country.

A person whose name is on the stop-list is denied all constitutional rights and privileges a citizen is entitled to.

Igboho had also been declared wanted by the Department of State Services on allegations of stockpiling arms to destabilise the country.

Meanwhile, the leader of the Umbrella Body of Yoruba Self-Determination Groups, Banji Akintoye, has said that steps are being taken to prevent the extradition of Igboho from the Benin Republic to Nigeria.

In a statement made available to journalists by his Communications Manager, Maxwell Adeleye on Tuesday, Akintoye confirmed Igboho’s arrest in Cotonou.

“I received last night the troubling information that Chief Sunday Adeyemo fondly called Igboho had been arrested at the Cotonou Airport.

“I and other Yoruba Patriots who are immediately available are now working to provide the assistance necessary to ensure that nobody will be able to do to him anything unlawful or primitive and to prevent him from being extradited into Nigeria which is strongly possible.

“Fortunately, Benin Republic is reliably a land of law where the authorities responsibly obey the law. We have secured the services of a leading and highly respected lawyer whom we can confidently rely on.

“What the situation now calls for is that the Yoruba nation at home and in Diaspora must stand strong, resolved that neither Sunday Igboho nor any other Yoruba person will henceforth be subjected to the inhuman or dehumanising treatment of any kind.

We Yoruba nation are, by the grace of God, a very strong nation. We must arise now to show that strength.

“For a start, we must all see to it now that Sunday Ighoho will get his freedom back so as to be able to move and operate as a free person. We all know he has committed no crime.

“We know that some people are trying to suppress or even eliminate him only because he stood up to defend his kinsmen, women, and children who are being massively killed and raped in their ancestral home Land; who are having their assets and means of livelihood destroyed, and who are facing ethnic cleansing and even genocide without having the benefit of protection by the rulers of their country.

“We know, furthermore, that for the protection of his people who are being brutalized, he has joined hands with many of his brethren to take the legally appropriate step, namely to seek the intervention of the International Criminal Court”, Akintoye said.