Sunday Igboho meets Wole Soyinka, two others

Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, the Yoruba Nation activist who had been detained in Cotonou, Benin Republic since July 2021, met with Professor Wole Soyinka, Wale Adeniran, and Banji Akintoye, Sunday.

Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, via its Twitter handle reported that the three men, who facilitated Igboho’s release from prison had a closed-door meeting with him.

“Caption: Professors Wole Soyinka, Wale Adeniran and Banji Akintoye after a closed door meeting with Chief Sunday Adeyemo Ighoho earlier today May 1st, 2022 in COTONOU, Benin Republic,” the group tweeted.

Sunday Igboho had been held in Cotonou prison after he was arrested at the Cardinal Bernardin International Airport, Cotonou, on July 2021.

This followed his escape from Nigeria after the Nigerian government made an unsuccessful effort to apprehend him for his involvement in the secessionist “Yoruba nation” movement.