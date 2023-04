Study shows strong correlation between shisha smoking, heart diseases

The researchers of Qatar University have recently found that shisha smoking or water pipe smoking, increases the risk of heart diseases in adults.

Shisha, also known as hookah, is a kind of water pipe used for smoking flavoured tobacco. It originated in the Middle East and has become a social activity across the region.

The study was led by Susu Zughaier, an associate professor of Basic Medical Sciences at Qatar University’s College of Medicine.

It analysed data from over 1,000 adult participants living in Qatar, according to a statement released by Qatar University on Thursday.

Read also: How AI will change the face of healthcare

The researchers found that shisha smokers had 1.65 times higher odds of reporting a diagnosis of cardiovascular disease, compared to non-smokers.

Furthermore, the study highlighted that starting shisha smoking at a younger age was associated with a higher risk of developing heart diseases.

It made a significant contribution to the understanding of the health consequences of shisha smoking, highlighting the need to address the public health concern in Qatar and other countries.