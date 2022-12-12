Still Earth wins award of Excellence and Recognition at the BusinessDay’s NBAL Awards

Still Earth Limited, Nigeria’s renowned construction company, has been named the winner of the Award of Excellence and Recognition for outstanding and visible performance in the Nigerian construction industry in the BusinessDay’s Nigerian Business Leadership Awards (NBLA), which was held on December 3, 2022, in Lagos.

The NBLA Awards, according to BusinessDay, has established itself as the most prestigious, desirable and credible award system in the real sector of the Nigerian economy. It recognises remarkable business leaders and organisations in Nigeria for their sustained commitment to excellence in enterprise.

“The awards honour private sector leaders who have significant contributions to the Nigerian economy; shaped the Nigerian economy through major strides in home-grown innovation and the opening of new vistas of opportunity; demonstrated visionary capacity and nationalism through their investments, thereby pushing Nigeria’s rise in global competitiveness rankings,” said Frank Aigbogun, publisher, BusinessDay Media Limited.

Aigbogun explained that the vetting criteria “was based on a balanced scorecard that assigned weighted scores to leadership, innovation, market share, process improvement, financial performance, employee job satisfaction, social and environmental focus, and compliance with extant regulatory requirements.”

Oladimeji Oseni, manager, projects of Still Earth Limited, who received the award on behalf of the company, thanked the organisers of the award event for finding the company worthy of the award and promised that the company would continue to live up to its calling in all its operations.

“It is a great honour to us to be found worthy for the Award of Excellence and Recognition for outstanding and visible performance in the Nigerian construction industry by such a coveted award platform as the BusinessDay’s Nigerian Business Leadership Awards. The honour has both a gratifying value for the efforts we put in ensuring that our processes meet international standards and a motivational value to inspire us to keep our standards high as they should be,” Oseni said.

Anthony Ellis, Group Managing Director, explained that Still Earth Limited, like all subsidiary companies in the Still Earth Holdings, take the issues of standardisation and corporate governance very seriously as those are some of their unique selling points that endear them to their clients.

“Still Earth endeavours to be the market leader and preferred general contractor, widely recognised for superior construction expertise. This is the reason we, as a company, have adopted principled and uncompromising approach to our professional and value standards and quality assurance processes that ensure that we consistently produce reliable products that meet the specifications of all our projects,” Ellis said.