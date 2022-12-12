Terminal Africa expands logistics solutions to small businesses

Terminal Africa, a software firm that facilitates both local and global commerce through scalable technology-based solutions says it is now expanding logistics services to accommodate Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Nigeria.

The firm provides a platform to enable SMEs to arrange deliveries, compare shipping rates, generate labels, track shipments, and update their customers.

In order to achieve this, the platform operates a multi-tier delivery system that provides access to logistical services for businesses regardless of their scale of operation, the firm explained in a statement.

Terminal Africa notes that logistics serves a crucial function in the promotion of commerce and trade; and by linking different value-creating touchpoints through transportation and order processing solutions, logistics promote business reach and enable the flow of goods that engenders economic growth.

In Nigeria, as in most economies, it noted that big corporations make up a small portion of the business ecosystem, as SMEs account for around 96 percent of all ventures.

“All too often, these logistical solutions are geared towards servicing the needs of big corporations and multinationals that require complex solutions to sustain their large-scale operations,” according to the statement.

“The prevalence and growth of SMEs, therefore, require solutions that can facilitate activities of small and medium-sized businesses, such as last-mile deliveries at low-cost, differentiated, and multi-layered services, accommodate digitalisation and automation and support retail strategies,” the statement read.

“In essence, logistical services should be scalable, accessible and empower SMEs to contribute to the digital economy. Besides the discounts and free features available on the Terminal platform, SMEs can shop for the exact scale of services that are suitable to their need without having to make unnecessary investments to acquire access to those that are not needed,” it added.

The solution by Terminal Africa enables businesses to operate efficiently and tailor services to address the specific needs of SMEs and not just those of large corporations, the firm stated.

“Most importantly, Terminal Africa is an impact-driven startup, implementing digital technology in providing services to its subscribers and simplifying logistics solutions for participating SMEs all over Africa,” it added.