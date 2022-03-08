Stephen Akintayo accepted into Forbes Business Council

Stephen Akintayo, Africa’s most influential financial coach and the chief executive officer/ managing director of Gtext Global, has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council (FBC), the foremost growth and networking organisation for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.

Akintayo’s acceptance came after he was vetted and selected by a review committee of FBC based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Some of the criteria for acceptance include but are not limited to a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honours.

Scott Gerber, the founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council said the council was glad to welcome Stephen Akintayo.

“We are honoured to welcome Dr Stephen Akintayo into the community,” Gerber said.

“Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”

Forbes Business Council is an invitation-only community of successful business owners and leaders.

As an accepted member of the council, Stephen Akintayo now has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence.

He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum and at members-only events. Besides, Akintayo will be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com and to contribute to published questions and answers (Q&A) panels alongside other experts.

Akintayo will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils’ member concierge team.

Akintayo in his acceptance speech expressed his joy for the honour and the great opportunity offered to him to meet with great minds in the industry and business world.

“I’m so excited about this new feat and I’m hoping to meet thought leaders in my industry and other industries, learn from their expertise and experience, and collaborate in every way possible to influence my audience.

“Building a great network has always been a goal I pursue every year and I know being on this council will help to foster this desire,” Akintayo said.

Stephen Akintayo was a graduate of Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ogun State, Nigeria and Harvard.