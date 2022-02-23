Taopheek Babayeju accepted into Forbes Business Council

Taopheek Babayeju, a Nigerian entrepreneur and the chief executive officer of iCentra has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.

Babayeju was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honours.

In his acceptance speech, Babayeju said he is happy to be recognised into the global community of accomplished business minds.

“I am happy and delighted to be welcomed in the Forbes Business Council, a globally recognized community of accomplished business minds. I look forward to using the platform to unlock more possibilities and create new opportunities,” Babayeju said.

Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council expressed the council’s delight to have Babayeju in the Forbes Business Council which is an invitation-only community for successful executives and entrepreneurs.

“We are honoured to welcome Taopheek Babayeju into the community. Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world,” Gerber said.

Babayeju is a seasoned entrepreneur, author, business strategist, management, technology, and project professional with over 20 years of experience and expertise in business transformation, strategy, and innovation, information security, technology consulting, project, program, and portfolio management, change management, learning, and development.

Asides from leading iCentra, a foremost business and technology solutions company founded in 2009, the company serves clients across the globe through its offices in Texas, (USA) and London, (UK), and Abuja, (Nigeria). He also sits on the board of a few organisations such as Tafsan Investments Limited, Selbourne Limited.

And beyond business, Babyeju is a proponent of Leadership and Entrepreneurship and Africa’s Development. In line with his passion for people development and organisational excellence, he has co-founded and nurtured several social enterprises such as LeadPreneur – a platform dedicated to raising transformational leaders and entrepreneurs, The Pheek Foundation – an initiative that drives positive change through empowerment. And ProMaCon PM Foundation.

He has volunteered and served in different capacities for several not-for-profit organizations such as Glovis Entrepreneurship & Leadership Development (GELD), Triola Aina Foundation, Project Management Institute, and Creative Entrepreneurs Association of Nigeria (CEAN) among others.

Taopheek Babayeju holds an MBA from Lagos Business School and has acquired executive education from renowned institutions such as Harvard Business School, IESE Business School.

He is also a columnist at Business Day newspaper and the author of UNLOCK, an experienced facilitator and speaker.