STEM education: IHS, LSI train 10 Nigerian teachers on space exploration

In a bid to enhance STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education in Nigeria, IHS Nigeria, in partnership with the Limitless Space Institute (LSI), has trained 10 teachers in space exploration.

The initiative aims to empower educators with the knowledge and tools necessary to inspire the next generation of space scientists and engineers.

The programme, which focused on both theoretical and practical aspects of space exploration, covered topics such as satellite technology, planetary science, and space missions.

Global Educators Program is a one-year sponsored training on STEM and space education of secondary school teachers, hosted in the US and partially in Nigeria.

The ten beneficiaries, selected from various regions across Nigeria, were hosted at a roundtable event in Lagos organised by IHS Nigeria and LSI.

Speaking on behalf of IHS Nigeria, Mohamad Darwish, Chief Executive Officer commended the teachers for their commitment to advancing STEM education. He pledged IHS Nigeria’s ongoing support for initiatives that train more teachers and students in STEM and space science education.

In addition, Dapo Otunla, Chief Corporate Services Officer at IHS Nigeria, expressed his pride in the program’s success.

“For us, education and economic growth are key pillars of our sustainability program, with the mind as the foundation for all progress,” he said. “IHS has been deeply involved in educational initiatives, especially in STEM, as we are fundamentally a company of engineers. Partnering with LSI aligns perfectly with our Mission T program, which promotes STEM education.”

Otunla pointed out that IHS Nigeria, which began operations in 2001, has made investments in technology innovation centres, including those in Alimosho, Lagos State, and Ogbomosho, Oyo State, aimed at promoting education and technological development across Nigeria.

At the same event, Kaci Heinz, the Executive Director of LSI, revealed that more than 200 teachers from public schools across Nigeria applied for the programme, but only ten were chosen to join another group of ten teachers from Brazil for the year-long training.

“By connecting STEM education with the captivating subject of space, we aim to inspire both educators and students while simultaneously enhancing STEM learning experiences,” explained Heinz.

“These teachers are expected to return and impart the knowledge gained to their students, nurturing a new generation of interest in STEM education.”

The ten beneficiaries, who shared their experiences during the event, expressed profound gratitude for the opportunities provided by IHS Nigeria and LSI.

Maranatha Haa, a Chemistry teacher from Federal Government College, Jos, remarked, “This programme has introduced me to the fascinating possibilities of space science and highlighted the importance of international collaboration. I’m excited to share what I’ve learned with both my students and fellow teachers.”

Olayinka Adeoshun, from Ilupeju Junior Grammar School, Lagos, stated, “The training has exposed me to aspects of space science I could never have imagined. My students are now more inspired than ever to pursue space technology education. We’ve even set up a virtual knowledge exchange with the Space Institute in Houston.”

Other teachers include Blessing Akila, ECWA Secondary School, Makurdi; Oluwabanke Adewusi from Itire Community Senior Secondary School, Lagos; Joshua James from Greenpath Preparatory School, Abuja; Soji Megbowon from Ifesowapo Aboru Senior Secondary School, Lagos; Ngobiri Abraham from Federal Government College, Enugu; Wahab Abubakar from Sango Senior Secondary School, Ilorin; Kayode Adewale from Odu’a Comprehensive High School, Ijebu Ode; and Rashidat Ademosu from Eva Adelaja Girls Junior Secondary School, Lagos.

