Leveraging AI to improve Nigeria’s health care system – Francis Etang

The Nigerian healthcare system faces significant challenges, particularly in providing adequate care for its elderly population. With limited access to healthcare facilities and a high prevalence of chronic diseases, innovative solutions are urgently needed to improve health outcomes for older Nigerians.

One of the most pressing issues facing the elderly in Nigeria is the high incidence of chronic diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, and cardiovascular conditions.

The Nigerian Heart Foundation reported that approximately 30 percent of adults aged 40 and above suffer from hypertension, a leading cause of stroke and heart disease.

In addition, the risk of falls and subsequent injuries is a major concern, given the limited emergency response infrastructure in many parts of the country.

Artificial intelligence (AI) focuses on creating systems capable of performing tasks that typically require human intelligence. Through cognitive functions, AI can enhance decision-making, optimise operations, and create innovative solutions across industries including healthcare, finance, entertainment, and more.

As AI evolves, it helps to reshape the way we interact with technology and improve human existence. Recent advancements in wearable health technology, combined with the power of AI, offer a promising path forward to reduce medical costs and mortality rates, making quality healthcare more accessible to the population.

Francis Etang, a professional System Analyst, and Cloud Practitioner, said: ‘‘Artificial Intelligence is a transformative force that will improve the Nigerian healthcare system. AI has the potential to bridge gaps in healthcare delivery by enhancing diagnostic accuracy, streamlining operations, and extending the reach of medical services to underserved areas.

“By analysing data from numerous cases, we can reduce costs, improve efficiency, and save lives by ensuring timely and accurate interventions for patients across the country.”

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the number of people aged 60 and above in Nigeria is projected to increase from 5.3 million in 2015 to over 28 million by 2050. This demographic shift indicates the need for robust healthcare systems capable of managing the unique challenges associated with aging.

Francis Etang, a visionary in AI and healthcare is fast becoming one of the leaders of this revolution. His groundbreaking research work focuses on leveraging AI-driven wearable devices to transform elderly care in Nigeria.

Etang’s innovation goes a step further by integrating AI with these wearable devices, taking health monitoring to the next level. AI algorithms can analyse the vast amounts of data collected by these devices, offering precise and personalised health insights. For example, AI can distinguish between a minor trip and a serious fall through automatic fall detection, reducing false alarms and ensuring that emergency responses are only triggered when necessary.

According to him, incorporating machine learning, natural language processing (NLP), and data analytics, these systems can predict potential health risks and offer timely interventions.

With a master’s degree in computer science from Francisco Bay University, USA, and a master’s in computer applications from SRM University, India, Etang has showcased his expertise in various industries in Data Analysis, Cyber Security, Database Management, and Network configuration to mention a few.

He believes that for a country like Nigeria facing significant challenges in its healthcare system, AI remains an important factor in making effective changes.