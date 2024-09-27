STEM pivotal to bridging digital job gaps by 2030—Stakeholders

Nubi Achebo, director of academic planning at the Nigerian University of Technology & Management (NUTM)

Stakeholders have said that Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education is critical to preparing students for a technology-driven society and future.

Nubi Achebo, director of academic planning at the Nigerian University of Technology & Management (NUTM), said STEM education is critical because it equips students with critical, technical, and soft skills, making them adaptable, innovative, and competitive across diverse career paths. “STEM education emphasises analytical thinking and problem-solving skills. Graduates are trained to approach challenges methodically, break them down into smaller parts, and use data to find solutions.

“This ability is essential in the workplace, where complex issues often require innovative and logical approaches.

This is why NUTM is committed to developing a new generation of graduates distinct from the current norm in Nigeria,” he said.

He explained that the goal is to prepare graduates for both the known and unknown future, equipping them with 21st-century skills like critical thinking, creativity, problem-solving, communication, and collaboration, skills highly valued across industries.

Similarly, Chukwuma Soludo, the governor of Anambra State during the introduction of STEM education and distribution of science laboratory equipment to public secondary schools in the state held recently in Awka, emphasised that STEM education is critical to preparing students for a technology-driven society and future.

“I hold the education sector so dearly; this is why we introduced a free education policy, recruitment of teachers, and infrastructure upgrade in our schools to improve our teaching and learning environment.

“Science is the way to go and we cannot develop and compete globally if we do not introduce STEM education. The world will leave us behind.

“STEM education will sharpen the creative thinking of students, prepare and equip them with the skills needed to excel in a rapidly changing, technology-driven society,” he said.

Experts argue that by 2030 there will be nearly 250 million job gaps in the digital space as the world is constantly changing through technology.

Hence, they say African youths must be equipped with the right skill sets if they want to be productive and competitive.

Achebo reiterated that STEM education promotes creativity through design thinking and experimentation.

“Students are trained to think outside the box, approach problems from multiple angles, and innovate solutions. In the workplace, this fosters a culture of innovation, helping companies develop new products, services, or processes to stay competitive” he said.

