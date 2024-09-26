ITGest Nigeria opens doors to digital opportunities

ITGest Nigeria has unveiled a platform to enhance digital transformation in Africa’s biggest economy. The new initiative aims to empower businesses and individuals by leveraging technology to foster innovation, improve efficiency, and create job opportunities across various sectors.

According to the company, businesses and organisations will be empowered through ITGest with the latest technologies which will help streamline their operations, enhance productivity and achieve sustainable growth.

Idalina Teixeira, CEO, ITGest Nigeria said they aim to use their expertise to prepare businesses and organisations to a safe digital transition journey identified as the future.

“The future is digital transformation and with the expertise and experience that we have, we will help businesses and our clients in their digital transition journey.

“We are opening our company here during this period which seems like a challenge but we are used to facing challenges. We focused on IT but also involved in training, consultancy, financial consulting, human resources and so on,” she said.

According to her, the company has over 20 years of experience and will remain committed to Nigeria’s digital transition journey by providing unlimited resources.

Trevor Keeney, executive director, ITGest Nigeria said the company will help businesses and clients automate their operations and provide solutions to IT challenges.

“Nigeria is slowly becoming oriented to digital technology but not all the processes are automated and integrated. So we are here to help our clients identify those challenges and provide solutions to solve these challenges,” Keeney said

Speaking on the company’s outlook, he explained that the company is looking forward to expanding their operations across various sectors

He said, “We are looking to expand into the oil and gas sector through our local partner Nexus which has already established a good presence in the sector. ITGest also has experience in the banking and telecommunication industry. We look forward to helping people and through collaborations we will journey together to digital transformations.”

Meanwhile, he explained that the company has been able to identify opportunities to help their income in the near term and enable them to navigate business risks affecting their operations including currency devaluation, inflation and the exchange rate.

ITGest Nigeria’s launch comes at a time when digital transformation is becoming increasingly critical for businesses in Nigeria. The company’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions and exceptional customer service positions it well to meet the evolving needs of the market.

As part of its launch, ITGest Nigeria has announced plans to invest in local talent development and partnerships. The company aims to create job opportunities and contribute to the growth of Nigeria’s technology ecosystem.