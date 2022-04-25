Stax unveils initiative to support Africa’s women-led businesses

Stax, a fintech organisation, has launched a women-focused campaign to celebrate, educate and put a spotlight on women and their businesses.

Peace Itimi, head of growth, Stax in a statement said the Stax program focused on women, aims to promote women-led businesses and career in Africa too, leveraging the Stax app to scale their businesses.

According to her, the recently launched is a follow-up on the outcome of the #BrokeFree2022 Q1 event hosted by Stax, reinforcing their commitment to supporting Africans to not only experience convenience but to be catalysts in their personal and financial growth.

Itimi said nomination on Stax.me/women opened in March and received over 340 entries of amazing businesses from over 8 countries.

After a rigorous selection process, seven businesses across five African countries emerged winners. Among them are, Tulips n Lilies Confectionaries, a Nigerian business , May Farms Africa, a Ghana agribusiness producing cotton and other agriculture products. Others are, Hair-by-Makanye, a Kenyan hairstylist brand who is also a Stax brand ambassador. Marashi Zanzibar, a Tanzanian based business into Swahili beauty products made from natural organic materials using recipes from Zanzibar.

Also, in the winning entry is Aurora Inc. from Uganda, The Balance Bowl ,a Healthy living platform that provides users with all they need for all round Wellness using Tech and She Codes Africa, a non-profit organization focused on celebrating and empowering young girls and women in Technology across Africa.

Stax is a financial app that help makes users life easier and better. Saving them money, data usage, phone space, and gives a holistic view of their finances. It’s an app that now acts a catalyst for its community to expand their reach and even earn more money, she said.