Bodam Taiwo summit set to help women redefine career path

Founder of the Be-You-ti-Ful Movement, Bodam Taiwo, has reaffirmed her commitment to empowering and supporting women towards impact and excellence.

Through her Refined Lady Summit, seeks to address women challenges by reigniting the innate power that they possess.

The 3-day summit is aimed at addressing the issues that women face in their path towards greatness.

In these times, the phenomenon of women in leadership has become more prominent than ever before. However, several studies have revealed a surge in the rate of frustration, identity crisis, imposter syndrome and several other issues among women.

Read also: HerVest, USAID partner to train 2,680 women on farming best practices, financial literacy

She will be joined by other women who have made giant strides in their various industries while thriving as women, and amongst them will be Vivian Jokotade Adeniyi, Toju Oluwatoyinbo, Bralade Koroye-Emenanjo, Laura Akano and other seasoned speakers.

The virtual Summit is slated to hold on April 27-29, 2022.

Bodam Taiwo is known for her relentless support for women. She has set herself on a mission to enhance women as they reach for their dreams and turn their ideas into tangible action by sharing proven principles that have worked in her own life and in the lives of many other women.