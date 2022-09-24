States to step up service delivery to mitigate flood disasters

The National Economic Council (NEC) on Thursday stressed the need for states to adopt strategies to step up service delivery in the grassroots and how to mitigate flood disasters this season.

The council stated this in a communique issued at the end its 127th meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo where the NGF Chairman Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State step down for Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal to take over as chairman of the governors.

The economic council said this is to ensure improved service delivery to the citizens by making service delivery process and systems much more open, accountable, citizen centered, transparent at the grassroots by pitting systems and mechanisms in place that would provide quality service to the people.

It said the commitment is to improving service delivery for citizens, with support at the highest levels of state government and prayed that States Governors collectively drive improved service delivery at the grassroots level for a better Nigeria.

Given reports by agencies and ministries to the NEC during the meeting, the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disater Management and Social Development (FMHADMSD) and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) pointed at various ways to mitigate flood such as Flood Risk Reduction Effort, Development of country-wide Hazard Risk Analysis, Community Mobilization and Engagement, Media Campaign and Developing emergency response assets to NEMA Zonal, Territorial and Operation offices covering states and LGAs at risk of floods.

According to the ministries, the response strategies are operationalization of NEMA call centre, Identification of equipment and personnel, Emergency Relief Intervention: Food and Non-food items to impacted communities, Compiling records of sudden onset disaster nationwide.

The report from National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) on vaccination said Nigeria has reach 43% of vaccination target with vaccination of 49 million.

The Agency ensures to set to achieve 70% by December 2022, listing the States that come tops in the Vaccination drive as Nasarawa, Jigawa, Kwara, Osun, and Kaduna.

The Agency noted that 1.4m child immunization have occurred during Vaccination exercises And urged the States Governors to convene LGA meetings, including officials, traditional and religious leaders to mobilize for Vaccination.

The NEC receive update from Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on COVID-19 and Monkey Pox that the Global caseload is stable, High burden of cases in 2021 is comparable to 2022 so far, Test Positivity Rate in Nigeria is 16.9% as at 36th week, No death in past week, States returned no testing at all, Trends show that COVID-19 cases have increased by 3% across the States & FCT, It noted that the COVID-19 pandemic is not over.

NCDC urged the States to commit more testing, including routine testing and frequent testing for health workers, and that Private health institutions be encouraged to do more testing.

While report on monkey Pox situation shows confirmed cases are 318 in 30 states, suspected Cases: 815 in 36 states and Deaths:l 7.

Vice President Osinbajo on behalf of the NEC commended Governor Fayemi especially in his role as Chairman of the NGF and noted his informed and patriotic contributions to the work of the NEC.

The VP also commended the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Budget and Planning who serves as Council Secretary, Mrs. Olusola Idowu as she retires from public service and prayed that she would continue to render great service both nationally and globally.