Reps urge FG to forestall flood in Jigawa, Kano

The House of Reps has asked federal government agencies; the Ecological Fund Office and National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to take practical measures towards forestalling future flooding in Jigawa and Kano states through enlightenment residents on early warning signs, clear drainages and canals to ease the flow of water.

The House also asked the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development and NEMA to provide urgent relief assistance to the affected communities and give medical to the flood victims in the two states.

The motion follows the adoption of a motion sponsored by Abubakar Fulata, the chairman House committee on rules and business and nine others at plenary on Thursday.

Moving the motion, noted that the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMet) on August 16, 2022 predicted the possible heavy and prolonged rainfall in 19 states between August and September including Kano/Jigawa, and called on the affected states to intensify mitigation, adaptation and response mechanisms.

The lawmaker also lamented that the prolonged rainfall caused serious floods in Jigawa and Kano states, overflowing Tiga Dam which resulted in scores of deaths

He further notes that the flood destroyed houses, farmlands, livestock, properties and displaced residents and their livelihood in parts of Jigawa and Kano states.

“Aware that the flood submerged about 50 villages in Kinkasamma and 30 villages in Guri Local Government Areas of Jigawa State thus destroying farmlands worth millions of naira.

“Worried that the flood-ravaged farm produce, properties, displacement of residents in Larabawa/zuwo, Sakarma/Badwa in Kiru Local Government Area, Tiga Gwarmap, Unguwar Tura, Bawai, Tubabbu, Baleen Boyi, Kargo, Kuki, Nasarawan Kuki, Bakin kogi, Gargai all in Bebeyi Local Government Area of Kano Sate.

“Also worried that the residents of the affected communities are living in palpable fear of being permanently displaced by the raging floods as well as the attendant destruction of properties and outbreak of diseases even as they are currently facing untold hardship in the aftermath of the flooding.

“Cognizant of the need to dredge and fortify the wall of the Tiga Dam to forestall future occurrence, the lawmaker stated.

The House while adopting the motion, urged Jigawa and Kano States Governments to embark on an awareness campaign for possible response activities in high risk areas to mitigate further disaster.

It also mandated the committees on Emergency and Disaster Preparedness and Environment to ensure compliance and report back within five weeks for further legislative action.