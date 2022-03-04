Stakeholders express worry over youth restiveness in Ibadan

The Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII) and Association of Mogajis of Ibadanland have expressed serious concern over youth restiveness in the Ibadan metropolis culminating in pockets of the breach of the peace.

This led to the establishment by some stakeholders of Ibadan Compounds Peace and Security Initiatives to check the menace which has become frequent in many areas in the ancient city.

In separate letters presented to the new Olubadan and which were signed by Mogaji Nurudeen Akinade (Coordinator), Mogaji Asimiyu Adepoju Ariori (President, Association of Mogajis of Ibadanland) and CCII President-General, Yemisi Adeaga, they described the initiative as their responsive and dutiful responsibility to Ibadanland under the authority of Olubadan of Ibadanland, saying, “We show a serious commitment in ensuring unity among the people and sustain a peaceful and violence-free environment, most especially among our youths within the city of Ibadan.”

The Mogajis (compound heads in Ibadan) were at the new Olubadan’s residence to felicitate with Balogun, a former senator and doctorate degree holder, on his emergence during which they made some requests towards the growth, progress and development of Ibadanland.

As a way of preventing miscreants from gaining entrance into Ibadan Traditional system, the Mogajis requested that they be given the power and authority to conduct background check on whoever is being considered for appointment as a Chief, be it traditional or honorary.

The Olubadan Designate, they said, possesses the ability to make appropriate chieftaincy reformations that would make Ibadan a shining example.

They commended the Olubadan and his Council members for the decision to make appointment of chiefs less financial inducing with a prayer that God would grant the new Olubadan long life filled with robust and sound health.

Responding, High Chief Owolabi Olakulehin, the Balogun of Ibadanland, called upon Ibadans to wait till the new Olubadan takes staff of office officially before whatever their desires may be under the new dispensation could be attended to.

While responding to the requests made by the Association of Mogajis and CCII at the Alarere residence of Olubadan-designate, Lekan Balogun lauded the Mogajis for their forward-looking initiatives and their commitment to Ibadan cause.

He said the members of Olubadan-in-Council were earnestly waiting for the inauguration of Balogun, stressing that “not until that is done, there is nothing official we can do.

“We are becoming weary as you all know that long expectation wearies the heart. Our expectation after our visit to the Governor’s Office last Thursday was that the issue of inauguration of our new monarch would be discussed, but, here we are, we don’t know what’s going on.

“Those among you that have the governor’s ears can whisper to him that Ibadans are waiting, the whole world is awaiting the new Olubadan and we his Council members are eagerly waiting for the big event,” Balogun said.