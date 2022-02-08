Ibadan traditional system cannot escape review, reform- Ayorinde

Baale Ekotedo and Chairman, Association of Traditional Baales of Ibadanland, Taye Ayorinde on Tuesday said that review and reform of the Ibadan traditional system was a necessity.

Ayorinde made this submission at the Alarere residence of the Olubadan-designate, Lekan Balogun, a doctorate degree holder during the visit of the association to the monarch.

asked him to on ascension of the Olubadan throne write the state Governor on his expected reform.

He said what he did not like in what the past administration did regarding the reform or review was the non-involvement of Olubadan in the exercise.

It will be recalled that the past administration of the late Sen. Abiola Ajimobi promoted the high chiefs to be wearing beaded crowns.

Ayorinde, a public affairs analyst and radio commentator had at different fora condemned the promotion granted to the High Chiefs by the past administration of late Sen. Ajimobi and insisted that they should return the crowns and revert to their status as High Chiefs against the Royal Majesties which the promotion conferred on them.

Speaking on the imperative of the reform or review, Baale Ayorinde recalled a meeting of the National Development Council of Traditional Rulers in Abuja which was attended by him and other lesser Obas and Baales but the venue of which Ibadan High Chiefs were not allowed to enter because they were called Chiefs.

According to him, “despite my plea and explanation on their importance and role as our bosses, the organizers of the program refused them entry on the ground that the program was for Obas and not Chiefs. Based on that experience, I wrote a personal letter to the former late Governor Ajimobi on arrival that he should do something about the High Chiefs for the outside world to know and appreciate their worth as not just mere chiefs.

“I didn’t know that the former Governor had his own plan. My grouse with his plan however was that Olubadan as the paramount ruler has the consenting authority to make his High Chiefs whatever he wants them to be and not the governor as the late Sen.

Ajimobi did”, Baale Ayorinde added.

Describing Balogun, a doctorate degree holder as the most enlightened Olubadan to emerge in the history of the ancient city, he said the Olubadan designate read to a point of significance and became a university lecturer and also pursued business to a level that was internationally remarkable.

On ascension to the throne of Olubadan, Baale Ayorinde told Balogun “you now have the authority to write to the state Governor on what you want your chiefs to be and there won’t be any hassle over it from any quarters.”

Bakare Olaniyi Tella, secretary of the association and the Baale Tella, on behalf of the Baales pledged their unalloyed loyalty and support to the Olubadan designate, saying, “you own us, we are under you and as your representatives in our respective domains, we would not engage in anything that could tarnish your reverred stool and name”.

Ekarun Olubadan, high chief Hamidu Ajibade, who responded on behalf of Balogun commended the Baales for the visit and urged them to observe the promise made not to tarnish the Olubadan stool to the letter by being mindful of their involvement in land matters.