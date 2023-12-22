Spice up your Christmas with these 5 rice recipes

Christmas is here again, but who says you must be stuck with a boring rice menu? Here are five delicious recipes guaranteed to add festive flair to your table.

Coconut Lime Shrimp Bowls

Ingredients

1 can (13.5 oz) coconut milk

2 cups jasmine or basmati rice

1 pound large shrimp, peeled and deveined (with the tail on)

4 tablespoons olive or vegetable oil

6 tablespoons lime juice

4 thin pineapple or lime rings, cut into wedges

3 cloves garlic, minced

Salt and black pepper to taste

Sliced avocado

Chopped cilantro

Shredded red cabbage

Sliced red chili or chili flakes (optional)

Directions

Prepare coconut rice by simmering 1 ¼ cups rice, coconut milk, water, and salt until tender, keep warm until serving. Marinateshrimp in a blend of the remaining coconut milk, chopped pineapple, 3 tablespoons lime juice, garlic, 1 teaspoon salt, and ¼ teaspoon pepper. Add shrimp in a single layer to the skillet over medium-high heat in 2 tablespoons of oil until just done, add chopped cilantro. In a medium bowl, toss cabbage with remaining 3 tablespoons lime juice, remaining 2 tablespoons oil,salt and pepper. Serve shrimp over rice with pineapple, cabbage, sliced red chili (optional), and lime wedges on the side.

Jambalaya Rice

Ingredients

1 pound chicken thighs or breasts, diced

1 pound smoked sausage, sliced

1 onion, diced

1 bell pepper, diced

2 celery stalks, diced

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 can (14 oz) diced tomatoes

1 cup long-grain white rice

2 cups chicken broth

2 tablespoons Cajun seasoning

1 teaspoon thyme

1 teaspoon paprika

Salt and pepper to taste

Chopped green onions and parsley for garnish

Directions

Heat oil in a large pot or Dutch oven, cook diced chicken and sliced sausage until golden brown, then set it aside. Sauté onion, bell pepper, celery, and garlic until softened. Stir in Cajun seasoning, thyme, paprika, and diced tomatoes. Coat rice in the mixture. Pour in broth, return chicken and sausage. Bring to a boil, then simmer for about 20-25 minutes until rice is cooked and most liquid absorbed. Adjust seasoning and texture if needed. Garnish with green onions and parsley before serving.

Arancini

Ingredients

1 ½ cups Arborio rice (or any rice with high starch content)

4 cups chicken or vegetable broth

1 small onion, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

½ cup grated Parmesan cheese

2 tablespoons butter

Salt and pepper to taste

Mozzarella cheese (cut into small cubes)

Optional: Cooked ground meat, peas, or sautéed mushrooms (for variations)

2 cups breadcrumbs

2 eggs (beaten)

Oil for frying

Directions

Warm broth in a saucepan. In a large pan, melt butter over medium heat, sauté onions and garlic until translucent. Add Arborio rice and cook until coated with butter. Gradually add broth, stirring for 18-20 mins until creamy yet slightly firm. Remove from heat, stir in Parmesan cheese, season with salt and pepper, and let the rice cool. To form arancini: flatten cooled rice, place a cube of mozzarella (and any other preferred filling), and wrap into balls. Dip each rice ball in a beaten egg and coat it with breadcrumbs. Heat oil in a deep pan, fry arancini until golden, about 3-4 mins. Drain excess oil, let cool slightly. Enjoy plain or with a dipping sauce of choice.

Curried Rice

Ingredients

4 tablespoons butter

30 curry leaves (optional)

1 large red onion, diced, divided

6 cloves garlic, minced

1″ piece fresh ginger, finely minced

2 1/2 tablespoons yellow curry powder

2 tablespoons cumin seeds

1 tablespoon ground coriander

1/4 tablespoon ground cayenne

3/4 tablespoon freshly ground black pepper

1 1/4 tablespoons kosher salt

2 cups basmati rice, rinsed and drained

3 c. low-sodium chicken or vegetable broth

1 c. peas (optional)

Toasted cashews, for serving

Cilantro, for serving

Freshly sliced red chilis, for serving

Yogurt, for serving

Directions

In a large pot over medium heat, melt butter. Fry curry leaves till crisp, then set aside. Add most of the onion, cook till semi-translucent, about 4 mins. Stir in garlic, ginger, spices, and salt, cook till onions caramelize. Add rice and stir continuously until grains are toasted, pour in broth, bring to a boil, then cover and simmer until rice is tender. Let it stand covered for 5 mins off the heat. Serve topped with peas, cashews, fresh chile, remaining onions, cilantro, crispy curry leaves, and yogurt.

Pizza Rice

Ingredients

For Fried Rice:

2 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, divided

5 cloves garlic, quartered

3/4 tsp. onion powder

1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

1/2 tsp. kosher salt

1/2 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes (optional)

3/4 tsp. Italian seasoning

2 tbsp. tomato paste

1/8 tsp. freshly ground nutmeg (optional)

3 c. cooked rice

1/2 c. freshly grated Parmesan

1 tbsp. sesame seeds (optional)

For Sauce:

1 (14-oz.) can crushed tomatoes

1 large clove garlic, grated

1/4 tsp. coarsely ground black pepper

1 tsp. kosher salt

1/4 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes

1 tbsp. granulated sugar

For Topping:

1 c. shredded mozzarella

1/4 c. freshly grated Parmesan

1/2 c. pepperoni

Fresh basil leaves

Directions

Heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a 10” oven-safe skillet over medium heat. Cook garlic, onion, pepper, salt, red pepper flakes, Italian seasoning till garlic is golden. Add tomato paste, cook till slightly caramelized. Add nutmeg, remaining 1 tablespoon oil, and rice, until rice begins to turn slightly crispy. Stir in ½ cup Parmesan and sesame. Mix all sauce ingredients in a medium bowl. Spread ½ cup tomato sauce over fried rice, sprinkle mozzarella, Parmesan, and pepperoni. Preheat the oven to 400°. Transfer skillet to the oven and bake until the cheese is melty and edges are golden. Garnish with basil before serving