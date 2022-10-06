Spare part dealers in Akwa Ibom count losses as shops remain closed after violent clash

Spare part dealers within the Afaha Offot community in Uyo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State are counting their losses following the closure of their businesses popularly called “mechanic village” after a violent clash left one person severely injured.

The victim was said to have had one of his eyes badly damaged following a disagreement over proper refuse disposal in the area.

The chairman of the local government council, Uwemedimo Udo ordered the closure of the business area in a move to restore peace and order as the spare part shops became a target for looting by hoodlums as the crisis escalated.

The state police command’s spokesman Odiko Macdon, SP confirmed the arrest of the suspects but did not give details.

The mechanic villages is the designated part of the city where cars are repaired and spare parts are sold with the volume of business running into millions of naira yearly.

Following the crisis, the council has inaugurated a nine-man administrative panel of enquiry to “ascertain the immediate and remote cause(s) of the crisis.”

Udo noted that the council was working in line with the provision of the Akwa Ibom State Local Government Administration Law 2017 (as amended), Section 48(1), and charged members of the panel to conclude its assignment and submit its report within one week.

According to him, members by the terms of reference of the panel are expected to investigate and ascertain the remote and immediate cause(s) of the crisis, identify the suspects, sponsors, and culprits and their roles in the crisis, invite any person(s) who in the opinion of the panel would offer useful information to aid the panel to succeed in the assignment, recommend appropriate actions to reprimand the culprits to act as a deterrent against further occurrence.

The panel is also to “recommend measures that would bring about lasting peace in the Mechanic Village and its environs.”

Responding, the Chairman of the panel, Victor Akpan commended the Uyo council chairman for the proactive step that was taken to make sure that the crisis did not escalate, which has saved lives and property within the area.

He also thanked the chairman for finding the members of the panel worthy of carrying out the task and promised that they will put in their best to ensure the resolution of the crisis and reopening of the Mechanic Village for businesses.

Other members of the panel are the Legal Officer, to the council, Edem Nsa who serves as the Secretary, Idorenyin Umoh, Udeme Lyon, Patrick Albert, representative of the Traditional Institution, Idongesit Alfred—Village Head of Atan Offot and senior security officers drawn from the police, department of state security service and others.

Members of the panel have undertaken an on-the-spot assessment tour of the facility and promised to submit the report with necessary recommendations within a short time.