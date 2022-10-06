Flood destroys farmlands, submerges buildings in Anambra

Residents of Onitsha-Otuocha-Omor- Adani road, leading to Ayamelum Local Government, Anambra state have been thrown into distress as heavy rain falls submerged buildings and destroyed farmlands.

Commenting on the incident after an on-the-spot assessment of the damage caused by the flood, the Transition Committee Chairman of Ayamelum Local Government Area, Chief Livinus Onyenwe lamented that the incident has destroyed their entire farmlands and many buildings have been submerged.

“Our people are trapped and we urged the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the Anambra State government to come to their aid,” he said.

“We want the government to assist the victims of the ugly incident with relief materials to cushion the effects of the disaster on them.”

Commuters were seen stranded at the bus stops in Anaku with little or no means of transportation as motorists who did not want to be trapped inside the flood avoided the road.

On his part, a native of Anaku who was affected by the development, Peter Onuorah regretted that the incident grounded his town’s economic activities which predominantly involves farmers.

“Our people could not farm since rain set in, we appeal to the National Emergency Management Agency and Anambra State Emergency Management Agency to provide the farmers with boats for the running of their daily activities since the only access road in the area has been blocked,” he said.

Entrapped commuter, Ijeoma Okwudili called on the state government to come to their aid, while a commercial bus driver who plies the route, Abuchi Umeh said he has recorded setbacks in his business as a result of the ugly development.