Soyinka presents seven-point agenda to Tinubu, keeps mum on performance

Wole Soyinka, the literature icon and elder statesman, paid a visit to President Bola Tinubu in Lagos on Sunday, revealing a seven-point agenda he presented to the president for moving Nigeria forward.

However, the Nobel Laureate declined to publicly assess Tinubu’s performance after just a few months in office, citing his tradition of giving new administrations a year to settle in.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, Soyinka acknowledged his past advice to Tinubu not to run for president, jokingly calling him “olori kunkun,” meaning “the stubborn one,” for ignoring it.

He clarified that his visit was primarily to check on Tinubu and his wife, wishing them a Merry Christmas, and to reiterate their long-standing friendship.

Despite offering the seven-point agenda, Soyinka held back on publicly evaluating Tinubu’s performance so far. “I have this personal policy; whether it’s Obasanjo, Buhari, or Jonathan, you would notice that during the first year I hardly say anything,” he said.

He assured journalists that he would reassess Tinubu’s performance after a year in office, saying, “Come and ask me the same question again.”