South East Chambers chairman urges Soludo to include private sector in governance

The Chairman South East Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, Chief Humphrey Ngonadi (Ngobros) says that he expects the Anambra Governor-elect, Charles Soludo’s government when sworn in to be the first to recognise and give the Chambers of Commerce its pride of place.

“It is unfortunate that South-East Governors that each time the chamber of commerce in the zone try to approach them for interaction aimed at moving the zone forward economically, the Governors always see such approach as coming to beg for money.’’

He condemned such beliefs in an interview during inauguration of Chief Kelvin Obieri as the 14th President of Onitsha Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ONICCIMA) held at Sharon House, All Saints Cathedral Hall, Onitsha.

“Chamber of Commerce is recognised in all developed countries of the World, America and Canada such that they cannot do without the chambers of commerce but here in the South East, the reverse appears to be the case.

“The organised private sectors like the Chambers of Commerce should be involved in running the Government. But, in the South East, the Governors didn’t want that involvement in policy-making, whereas in the North, they are involved.

“We come to Governments to share ideas on how best to run the economy of the zone and the country at large.

“Most of the Industries in the country survive today because of the activities of the Chambers of Commerce.

“I hope the incoming Governor will involve the organised private sector as he did when he was the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor,’’ he pleaded.

Reacting, the former President of Onitsha Chamber of Commerce Mr Uche Apakama said: “what we are doing is government business, so the Government should see the Chamber as partners in progress. They should give us support, it is all about partnership’’.

In his address, the outgoing President of Chamber of Commerce, Mr Chris Ukachukwu listed his achievements so far during his tenure which were restoration of ONICCIMA, China Canton Fair slot, which he said he met with the Economic and Commercial Attaché of the Chinese Embassy, Lagos to resolve the crisis that led to the cessation in the issuance of canton fair slots to the members of ONICCIMA.

“Visit of House Committee on Trade and Commerce in conjunction with the executive of the chamber; I hosted members of the State House of Assembly led by the House Committee on Chairman on Trade and Commerce, Mr Charles Obimma on a courtesy visit.

“The visit allowed my Committee to outline the challenges faced by the Onitsha Business community and implored them to use their privileged position as catalysts for position.’’

The new President, Chief Obieri commended the members of Chambers for finding him worthy to be installed as the 14th President and pledged to abide by his oath of office.

He pleaded for support from all and sundry toward achieving a better ONICCIMA, vowing to continue from where his predecessor stopped

There was also conferment of award of Life President on Mr Don Ebubeogu, a former President ONICCIMA and award of Pillar of Business Enterprise on Godwin Okeke (GUO) and a lecture by Associate Prof. CY Okenwa Ogbodo on “Poor Wages and Remuneration Implications for Development in South-East Nigeria’’.