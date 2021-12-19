Umuahia Chamber of Commerce signs MoU with Bangladesh to grow Abia economy

The Umuahia Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (UCCIMA) in its bid to assist in growing the economy of Abia State has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the National Association of Small Scale and Cottage Industries of Bangladesh (NASCIB), the Apex Trade Organisation of Small, micro, medium and cottage entrepreneurs.

Chidi Aruoma, president of UCCIMA who signed the MoU on behalf of the Umuahia Chamber while speaking with some select journalists in Umuahia on his arrival from Bangladesh, disclosed that the agreement with Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce were on education, tourism and technology transfer in the areas of pharmaceutical, garment and leather products, among others.

Aruoma added that the move would in turn be of immense benefit to Abia State and UCCIMA.

The UCCIMA boss, who is also the Vice President of Nigeria-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce hinted that the MoU was basically to complement Governor Okezie Ikpeazu’s efforts and to promote Small and Medium scale Enterprises in the state.

He revealed that plans were afoot to meet with Ministries the functions of which are interwoven like Education, Housing, Agriculture, Industry, Science and Technology, Small and medium Scale Enterprises, and thereafter, with stakeholders in metal fabrication, pharmaceutical, ceramics, leather and garments look into gains derivable in the partnership with NASCIB, “so that by the first quarter of 2022 the dreams would be actualised.”

Aruoma, who lauded Ikpeazu for building the first Enyimba Automated Shoes Company (ENASCO), noted that with two million pairs of shoes annual production capacity, he is optimistic that a working relationship with also the State University of Bangladesh (SUB) would boost and promote education exchange programme and tourism between Abia and Bangladesh.

“During our visit to Bangladesh, we went through the facilities, faculties and had meetings with the Faculty Deans of the University. The SUB has what it takes to give our children quality and stress-free education.

We visited the Labed Hospital, Nipro Pharmaceuticals and Trust Bank to seek Financial investment opportunities. We also observed that they have big companies and sophisticated modern machines for garment and leather production. They also have moulding machines that can mould about 1000 standard and solid blocks per hour, if get such machines, our people in the Real estate and construction business will now be able to mould their blocks by themselves faster and cheaper. It only involves people going to Bangladesh be trained on how to operate the machines” said Aruoma.

He expressed optimism that once the collaboration kicks off, it would not only help get Abia youths off the streets but also pull them off illicit drugs, alcohol and other social vices and equal create employment opportunities for them.

Aruoma used the opportunity to call on organised private sector to work harmoniously to industries in the state forward adding “UCCIMA is striving to move Umuahia and Abia state constructive forward and that also the essence of the Bangladesh visit.”