Soon the world will see those behind Owo church attack – General Irabor

Two months after the gruesome attack on worshippers in Owo church suspects involved have been arrested through joint military efforts, the Nigerian military has said.

This was made known by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Leo Irabor on Tuesday during a parley with executives and editors of media organizations in Nigeria.

He said, “Within the last time we met, we have recorded remarkable achievement. Let me bring it to your notice that within the same period, there have been ignoble actions of men of the underworld that have impinged on our collective well-being, namely the unfortunate train attack, the attack on Kuje correctional center as well as what has been reported in the past the attack on the presidential convoy.

Read also: PHOTOS: Church conducts funeral Mass for Owo terror attack victims

“Also, the Owo incident which was intended to … make it look as if the nation is on a siege. We have arrested those behind the dastardly act in Owo.”

Gunmen had attacked St Francis Catholic Church killing no fewer than 40 members on a Sunday.

Irabor also assured the public that once thorough investigation is done, the suspect will be paraded.

“It was my intention to present them to the public, but because of the investigation still going on, I had to change my mind. I will like to say that in due course, the world will see them and others who are behind other daring attacks in the country.”